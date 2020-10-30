Lake Havasu City Police investigators were called to a Fremont Drive residence last month after two alleged drug overdoses occurred at the same location.
According to police, prior calls for service were made at the address due to suspected overdoses, requiring police on each occasion to administer Narcan spray to revive the victims before transportation to Havasu Regional Medical Center. Officers obtained a warrant to serve a search warrant at the residence on Sept. 21, and detained Havasu resident Michael A. Nunno, 22, at the scene.
Police say Nunno appeared to be barely conscious at the scene, exhibiting poor motor skills and difficulty staying awake while speaking with officers.
A search of Nunno’s vehicle allegedly yielded multiple firearms with ammunition, as well as a pill bottle wrapped in duct tape. Three pills were found inside the bottle, and officers allegedly found plastic bags containing multiple other pills, as well as white powder residue, in Nunno’s pockets.
Within the residence, officers allegedly found a face moisturizer container that had been filled with suspected marijuana wax. Officers also allegedly found a glass bong within the residence, as well as two more unmarked prescription pills.
Nunno was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail from the scene on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon in a drug offense.
