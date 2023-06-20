Multiple noise complaints and a handful of intoxicated minors led to the arrest of a Minnesota man this weekend, after a house party at his short-term rental home.

Police were called to the 2800 block of El Dorado Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to noise complaints. At that time, officers reportedly observed as many as fifty vehicles parked along the curb at the location. Officers spoke with one of the party’s guests as they were exiting the residence, and asked him his age. According to the police report, that guest said he was 20 years old.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.