Multiple noise complaints and a handful of intoxicated minors led to the arrest of a Minnesota man this weekend, after a house party at his short-term rental home.
Police were called to the 2800 block of El Dorado Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to noise complaints. At that time, officers reportedly observed as many as fifty vehicles parked along the curb at the location. Officers spoke with one of the party’s guests as they were exiting the residence, and asked him his age. According to the police report, that guest said he was 20 years old.
Due to the number of people at the location and the possibility of minors consuming alcohol, officers asked that renter Thavanh T. Ly, 23, shut the party down. At that time, the report said, Ly complied and asked his guests to leave the location.
The party may have resumed shortly afterward, however, as police were again called to the address after receiving reports of disorderly conduct. When officers responded a second time, the report said, officers observed multiple people fleeing the scene upon their arrival.
According to police, one person was reportedly seen shouting in the middle of the street before attempting to return to the party. Officers detained that person, who was ultimately found to be 17 years old. The minor was later determined to have been intoxicated at the scene.
In the course of their investigation, officers learned that multiple juveniles may have been consuming alcohol at the location.
Ly was arrested at the scene on charges of furnishing liquor to a minor and disorderly conduct.
