Lake Havasu City Police dispatchers received a call from a shuttle customer last week, after her driver allegedly arrived drunk.
According to police, 57-year-old Havasu resident Wade W. Bevans transported customers on July 9 despite a blood-alcohol concentration of almost three times the legal limit. At about 10:40 p.m. that evening, his final customer contacted police to report Bevans’ alleged state of intoxication.
Police say Bevans was transporting his customer to her home when she reportedly became aware of his state of intoxication. The customer reportedly asked Bevans to pull over so that she could exit his vehicle, but police say Bevans did not stop until he reached his customer’s Arapaho Drive address.
Upon their arrival, Bevans’ customer remained in his vehicle, and prevented him from leaving the scene until responding officers arrived.
Police soon found Bevans at the scene, and asked him to exit his vehicle. According to the police report, Bevans showed visible signs of intoxication, and his breath smelled strongly of alcohol. Officers asked Bevans to perform a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, which he was reportedly unable to complete to officers’ satisfaction.
Officers took Bevans into custody on suspicion of DUI, and transported him to Lake Havasu City Jail. According to police, a test of Bevans’ breath showed a blood-alcohol concentration of about 0.232%.
