Wade Bevans

Wade Bevans.

Lake Havasu City Police dispatchers received a call from a shuttle customer last week, after her driver allegedly arrived drunk.

According to police, 57-year-old Havasu resident Wade W. Bevans transported customers on July 9 despite a blood-alcohol concentration of almost three times the legal limit. At about 10:40 p.m. that evening, his final customer contacted police to report Bevans’ alleged state of intoxication.

1
2
2
0
3

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.