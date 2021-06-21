Lake Havasu City police officers arrested Golden Valley resident, William Shaw 63, in April on two felony charges and one misdemeanor.
According to the police report, on April 11 police were dispatched to a possible stolen gray Fiat 500 that crossed license plate readers at Bill Williams River. After dispatch ran the plate the Fiat was confirmed stolen and Shaw was listed as a potential suspect.
The report says officers set themselves up along State Route 95, pursued Shaw until he was pulled over on McCulloch Boulevard and officers initiated a high risk traffic stop. Shaw, identified by his ID, was detained and police say that when the vehicle was searched a glass pipe with white residue was found. A records check on Shaw also revealed an outstanding warrant out of the Lake Havasu courts.
After a medical evaluation, Shaw was transported to LHC jail where he was booked on a felony charge of theft of means of transportation, felony charge for possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor charge of rules of criminal procedure failure to comply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.