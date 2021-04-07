Three days after a fatal shooting on Sunfield Drive, police have yet to make an arrest or establish a possible motive in the crime.
Police said Wednesday afternoon that detectives were pursuing several leads in the investigation into the apparent homicide of 37-year-old Stacy Hakes, who was shot by an unknown assailant while sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in front of a home on the 400 block of Sunfield Drive.
According to Sgt. Frank Hayden, police don’t believe the shooting was a random act, and they said they don’t believe there’s any threat to public safety. Hayden said police can’t give out much information while the investigation is still active.
Hayden is encouraging the public to help police with the investigation by calling the Police Department at 928-855-1171. Tips can also be directed anonymously through Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-TIPS (8477) or by text to CRIMES, or online at https://www.lhcaz.gov/police.
A former Lake Havasu City resident, Hakes had prior criminal convictions related to felony drug offenses. According to friends and family of the victim, he had since reformed and had been working to turn his life around. According to state records, Hakes was released under community supervision from the Arizona Department of Corrections last September, after serving six years in prison. During Hakes’ incarceration, records show that he worked for four years for Hometown Heroes, a national nonprofit organization that aids in disaster relief, homelessness and drug abuse treatment efforts.
Homeowners at the scene of the shooting declined to speak with Today’s News-Herald on Wednesday.
Friends and family of Hakes began a crowdfunding effort on Monday to raise money for memorial services. As of Wednesday afternoon, that effort raised about $8,800 of its $10,000 goal on GoFundMe.com.
Supporters who wish to donate to Hakes’ family can do so by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-hakes-during-this-tough-time.
Today’s News-Herald will continue to pursue any additional information in the case as it becomes available.
