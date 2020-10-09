The Lake Havasu City Police Department is investigating an allegedly suspicious house fire.
According to city officials, the fire was reported at about 5 a.m. Wednesday on the 1500 block of Industrial Boulevard. Lake Havasu City firefighters responded to the location, where an unoccupied modular home appeared to be fully engulfed. The fire prompted a response from three engine companies, a truck company and a battalion chief, who subdued the blaze within about ten minutes.
Fire investigators say the home was abandoned, but crews remained on the scene for about two hours to conduct overhaul operations.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Detective Chris Angus, the fire is a suspected act of arson. City detectives were still investigating the incident as of Thursday evening, Angus said, and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information about the fire or its cause can contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171.
