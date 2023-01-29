Lake Havasu City police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the wounding of a suspect and a civilian in Bullhead City. It is standard procedure for an outside agency to conduct an independent investigation of a shooting involving officers from another law enforcement agency.

Bullhead City police officers were dispatched late Friday afternoon, Jan. 27 to a report of a man wearing a bullet-proof vest pointing a weapon at people at an RV park in the 1600 block of Silver Creek Rd, according to a Lake Havasu police department news release. It said the suspect, later identified as Kyle Schafer, 41, had barricaded himself inside a trailer before officers arrived.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.