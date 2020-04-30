As state and federal health agencies fight to contain a continuing coronavirus pandemic, police officers have found themselves on the front lines.
According to the National Fraternal Order of Police, 77 law enforcement officers nationwide have died this year from exposure to the coronavirus.
“The Fraternal Order of Police knew at the beginning of the pandemic that law enforcement officers on the front lines of this pandemic would be increasingly vulnerable to contracting the virus,” the organization said in a press release this week. “Covid-19 makes no distinction between age, race or gender.”
As a growing number of law enforcement officials place themselves at risk from the coronavirus during the course of their duties, Lake Havasu City Police officers are taking measures to prevent possible exposure to the virus – and crime doesn’t take days off, even during an outbreak.
Last month, the Lake Havasu City Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office instituted new policies for emergency calls, requiring dispatchers to determine whether a caller may have been exposed to the coronavirus. According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, it’s a measure that has allowed officers to outfit themselves with protective equipment before responding, if necessary.
“Our officers have access to N95 masks if necessary,” Gray said this week. “If an officer does not have to investigate a crime in person, we are encouraging officers to take a report over the phone. Our officers are being diligent about cleaning their vehicles before and after transporting anyone, and we have cleaning stations set up around the police facility to make it easier to disinfect common areas.”
According to Gray, the department has also created a self-monitoring area for all officers, and employees of the police department are now required to take their temperatures on a daily basis before they are permitted into the building.
“If an employee registers a temperature of more than 100.4 degrees, and has a cough or shortness of breath, they must identify their supervisor immediately,” Gray said. “A determination of whether to send the employee home will be made by that supervisor.”
Officers are also protecting inmates as well as corrections staff at the city’s jail, with measures announced in March to limit jail occupancy by favoring citations and release for almost all nonviolent offenders in the city’s custody. Work release programs have also been suspended at the jail, with only suspected felony offenders and those arrested on a range of more serious misdemeanor charges remaining in custody as of this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.