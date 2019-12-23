Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested a man accused of stealing the Social Security number of another person, and using it to remain illegally in the U.S. since 2002.
According to police, Edward W. Somerton, 55, fraudulently obtained a driver’s license and filed fraudulent court documents using his allegedly stolen Social Security number. Somerton was arrested Thursday at the 2000 block of College Drive on charges of identity theft and fraud.
Somerton remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Monday afternoon, where he was held without bond.
