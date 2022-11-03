Hunter McGuire

Two Kingman area residents are now awaiting trial on felony charges in connection to a string of murders allegedly committed earlier this month in Las Vegas and Mohave County.

Mohave County law enforcement officials believe that Hunter A. McGuire, 26, may have been responsible for at least five suspected homicides this year. Now alleged accomplice Michael Turner, 31, is awaiting indictment on charges of first-degree murder. Two other suspects connected to McGuire were arraigned Thursday in Mohave Superior Court on felony charges of hindering prosecution.

