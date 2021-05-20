Lake Havasu City Police officers allegedly found a wanted suspect hiding in plain sight earlier this month, whether he intended to do so or not.
Officers were called to an Anita Avenue address at just before midnight on April 30, after receiving reports of a man – later identified as Garrett D. Sproul, 27 – lying unconscious in the roadway.
According to the police report, officers soon located Sproul and woke him. Police say Sproul initially refused to identify himself to officers. Police ultimately learned Sproul’s name through a conversation with paramedics who responded to the scene. A records check allegedly showed that Sproul was wanted under a Lake Havasu City warrant for failure to appear in court.
A witness identified as Sproul’s aunt allegedly arrived at the scene and identified him to officers. Sproul was arrested at the scene, shortly after midnight on May 1, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail due to his warrant.
According to the report, Sproul was found in possession of a container believed to hold his father’s cremated remains. A test of his breath at the jail allegedly showed his blood-alcohol content to be about 0.218 at the time of his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.