Lake Havasu City Police officers were on patrol in the area of Swanson and Mariposa Avenues earlier this month when they encountered a wanted woman during a traffic stop.
According to police, Phoenix resident Amber F. Grooms, 40, was seen driving in the area shortly after midnight on April 18, with inoperable license plate lights. Officers conducted a traffic stop, during which Grooms allegedly gave officers a false name. According to the police report, a records check showed no match for the name Grooms provided. Grooms allegedly gave officers her real name at that point, and police learned that she had a non-extraditable warrant from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Grooms was arrested at the scene on charges of rendering a false report to law enforcement. According to the report, Grooms became visibly upset as she was placed in a waiting patrol cruiser. Grooms allegedly shouted at officers from the back of the vehicle, making vulgar statements and threatening to kill the arresting officers.
During a search of Grooms’ vehicle, officers allegedly found a smoking pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue.
Grooms was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, and charged with misdemeanor counts of assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a false report to law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.