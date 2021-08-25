There has been an increase in the number of drug trafficking cases involving methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, according to statements by Western Arizona law enforcement agencies this week.
On Friday, the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the Parker area that led to the arrest of a California man, and resulted in the seizure of 27.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of fentanyl tablets and four pounds of Xanax Tablets. The incident followed another high-yield drug arrest on Aug. 12, during which an Arizona trooper on State Route 95 stopped a vehicle that was allegedly found to contain eight pounds of methamphetamine and 1,300 tablets of suspected fentanyl.
In statements this week to Today’s News-Herald, the La Paz and Mohave County Sheriff’s Offices indicated that such trafficking incidents are a growing trend statewide. According to La Paz County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy David Gray, last week’s arrest was only the latest example of how extensive those smuggling operations may be.
“What we’ve seen is a downward trend of marijuana, and a lot more methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl trafficking,” Gray said in a Wednesday interview.
According to Gray, arrests for drug trafficking are continuing to increase as officers become better informed, and law enforcement agencies continue to share information about possible ongoing criminal activity.
According to a report this year by the U.S. Department of Justice, the primary agency in drug smuggling operations throughout Arizona may be the Sinaloa Cartel. The organization has existed since the 1980s, and now holds a presence in 17 Mexican states.
Justice officials say the cartel possesses vast resources to distribute, transport and smuggle large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana into Arizona. The organization has perfected smuggling methods to supply drug distribution methods throughout the U.S., and its foothold has become stronger throughout Arizona. According to the report, drug trafficking organizations increased heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine smuggling operations into Arizona last year.
And according to Gray, those operations may be no more common in metropolitan Arizona than in rural communities such as Mohave and La Paz Counties.
“It’s not too different in one location than another,” Gray said. “It comes down to the officer who stops it, and how they look for indicators during the stop that could indicate something greater than the initial reason for the stop.”
According to Gray, efforts have also been increasing by potential drug traffickers to bring their contraband into the United States.
“At some of the border control checkpoints, there are large migrant caravans tying agents up,” Gray said. “This has freed narcotics traffickers to make their way across the border at other ports of entry, and move throughout the United States.”
Gray says the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to maintain partnerships with state and federal authorities to combat the growing trend.
“We work very well with those agencies,” Gray said. “By continuing those relationships, we can improve by sharing information.”
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety Media Relations Specialist Bart Graves, trafficking has been seen in equal amounts on major interstate highways as well as rural highways.
“The advantage of using rural highways – In the minds of traffickers – is that law enforcement doesn’t have a big presence,” Graves said. “But the opposite is true. State troopers are more cognizant of drug couriers along these routes. Detectives within our criminal investigations division work with local law enforcement and our highway patrol division to target narcotic traffickers.”
On the I-40 corridor, Mohave County has long been recognized by state and federal officials as a “high-intensity drug trafficking area.” The interstate highway, which spans more than 300 miles between California and New Mexico, may present a convenient route for possible narcotics traffickers in Mohave County.
According to the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration’s 2021 report, strategies to combat high-profile drug trafficking will include the use of intelligence-led efforts against the most significant drug trafficking organizations throughout the state, including the Sinaloa Cartel. The organization will continue to collect and analyze data on possible current and emerging drug threats; and enhance tribal, regional, local and cross-border efforts to reduce the demand for illegal substances.
(1) comment
I thought trump said he was going to solve this huge problem. Maybe the patriots will solve the illegal drug problem
