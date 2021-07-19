An altercation that started with two tables throwing water and ice at each other led to one California man drawing a gun.
According to the report, on May 31 at 9:56 p.m. a Lake Havasu City police officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Lake Havasu Avenue for a physical altercation involving 10 people in progress. Police say when they arrived a female employee yelled to them that one of the suspects involved was trying to get away. Police caught up with the male, 49 year old Eugenio Gonzalez, who told police that he was with a drunk girl who threw a piece of ice which hit another guy.
The report says once police got inside they spoke with several witnesses including an employee who told them that Gonzalez was at a table with Michelle Garcia, they were pretty drunk and Gonzalez and Garcia got into a heated exchange with another table after someone threw a glass. The report says that the employee also told police that Gonzalez allegedly unzipped his Louis Vuitton bag, pulled a gun out by his chest and said “I’ll put a *expletive* bullet in your head.”
The report says that police located the Vuitton bag and two loaded magazines but not the gun. Gonzalez and Garcia were both taken to LHCPD jail where Garcia was booked with disorderly conduct and Gonzalez was charged with assault and a felony disorderly conduct with a weapon charge.
