A Lake Havasu City woman is in custody on felony charges this week after police say she accidentally cut a child in her home during an alleged domestic dispute.
According to police, 39-year-old Shereen M. Boockfor engaged in several arguments with the father of her children at their Kearsage Drive residence throughout the week of Oct. 10, after he allegedly discovered Boockfor had stolen $1,000 from him, and may have been using heroin.
On Oct. 12, police say Boockfor started an argument with the victim while he was in the bathroom, and stormed in while holding a kitchen steak knife. Boockfor allegedly threatened to kill the victim while waving the knife in his direction.
According to the police report, one of the couple’s children, 11, attempted to take the knife from Boockfor. According to investigators, the child suffered several cuts to his hand for his efforts. Police described the cuts as minor lacerations on the pads of his fingers, for which neither the child nor his father requested medical attention.
Family members contacted emergency dispatchers, and Boockfor allegedly left the scene. Officers later contacted Boockfor by telephone. According to the police report, Boockfor denied using drugs at the time of the incident. She allegedly said the father of her children struck her a week prior, and that she remained upset with him afterward. Boockfor allegedly told police she never actually intended to harm the victim or her child.
The victim provided evidence in the case to police including the knife and a makeup bag allegedly belonging for Boockfor. According to police, the bag contained five empty hypodermic syringes, one of which was allegedly loaded with suspected heroin.
Boockfor agreed to speak with investigators in the case on Oct. 20, at the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Police say that although the alleged heroin was found in her bag, there was no evidence to show that she was in possession of the bag or its contents at the time of the incident. Boockfor was charged with felony counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon and aggravated assault.
As of Tuesday, Boockfor remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
