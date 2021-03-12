Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Windsor Beach launch ramp last Friday after receiving reports of a hit-and-run accident. According to police, a driver later identified as Colorado resident Rebecca J. Oliver, 48, of Lewis, may have struck two vehicles at the scene before leaving the location.
According to alleged witness statements, Oliver’s trailer suffered severe damage to its fender during the collisions.
On Saturday, Police dispatchers allegedly received a phone call from Oliver, who admitted to the offense. Police say Oliver told dispatchers she had never been in a traffic accident before, and panicked before leaving the scene. She allegedly told dispatchers she felt compelled to report what had occurred.
Officers responded to a Fiesta Plaza location, where they spoke with Oliver.
Police allegedly noted heavy damage to the fender of Oliver’s boat trailer at the scene.
Oliver was cited and released at the scene on misdemeanor charges of failure to notify victims at the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle.
