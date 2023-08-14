Haley Bleakley

Haley A. Bleakley.

A new house was nearing completion last month, when real estate agents allowed potential homebuyers a chance to view the property. But according to police, one woman had her own ideas about what an “open house” entailed.

Police were called July 31 to the 1600 block of Sailing Hawks Drive after receiving reports of a trespassing incident at the newly-built home. Investigators say that a contractor had arrived at the home that afternoon, where she encountered 27-year-old transient Haley A. Bleakley inside.

0
2
1
0
7

Tags

(2) comments

BW64
Rob Ryder

Ship this freak back to Cali !

Report Add Reply
Joe Joseph

Jail IS a favor for some people.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.