A new house was nearing completion last month, when real estate agents allowed potential homebuyers a chance to view the property. But according to police, one woman had her own ideas about what an “open house” entailed.
Police were called July 31 to the 1600 block of Sailing Hawks Drive after receiving reports of a trespassing incident at the newly-built home. Investigators say that a contractor had arrived at the home that afternoon, where she encountered 27-year-old transient Haley A. Bleakley inside.
According to police, paint was splattered across furniture, wall decorations, in the kitchen and on bedroom carpet in the home when the contractor arrived. And although Bleakley allegedly told the contractor she was allowed to be inside the residence, police say that was not the case.
Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with Bleakley, who was reportedly found smoking a cigarette at a table on the home’s second-story patio. According to police, Bleakley told officers that she was helping with the home’s interior decorating, and was told by an unidentified party that she was allowed to stay there.
With officers present, the contractor contacted the interior decorator by phone. Police say the interior decorator denied knowing Bleakley, or giving her permission to be at the location.
According to the report, Bleakley entered the home with a set of keys in her possession. Police say Bleakley may have taken those keys during a July 28 open house at the location.
Police say the home may have suffered more than $10,000 in damage while Bleakley was staying at the nearly-finished home. When questioned about the paint splatter inside the residence, Bleakley allegedly told police that she believed she was improving the interior and its design.
While officers were at the location, they were reportedly contacted by an acquaintance of Bleakley. According to police, that acquaintance was a local resident who had offered to drive Bleakley to California on July 31. The acquaintance allegedly told police that she had dropped Bleakley off in the area of Sailing Hawks Drive days prior, after Bleakley said that she had found a place to stay.
According to police, Bleakley’s acquaintance was searching for her when she saw police gathered at the 1600 block of Sailing Hawks Drive.
Bleakley was arrested at the scene on charges of second-degree burglary. As of Monday, she remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond.
(2) comments
Ship this freak back to Cali !
Jail IS a favor for some people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.