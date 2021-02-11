Police say a Lake Havasu City man pointed a gun at a tow truck driver last week, after driving to the scene of an alleged DUI accident involving the mother of his children. According to investigators, that man was also found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to police, 28-year-old Vivian J. Brush arrived at a family member’s home to pick up her young children. Police say Brush was intoxicated when her vehicle rolled off of the home’s upper driveway, and rolled over at the scene.
Police say Brush later did not appear to have been harmed after the accident. She contacted the father of her children – 36-year-old Joshua Toth – to retrieve her children from the address.
A tow truck driver arrived at the scene shortly after the accident occurred, and was attempting to right Brush’s vehicle when Toth arrived. According to police, Toth told the tow truck’s driver that the accident was due to Brush allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Toth allegedly told the tow truck driver not to touch the vehicle, and that police would arrive at the location shortly.
Police say Toth then drew a firearm from his vehicle, and pointed the weapon at the tow truck driver and another witness at the scene.
According to police, Toth was also intoxicated at the time of this incident.
After a brief confrontation, police say Toth left the scene. Officers arrived shortly afterward, where witnesses told them what allegedly transpired.
Officers spoke with Brush, who appeared to have been visibly intoxicated, according to the police report. Brush allegedly told officers she suffered a head injury in the accident, and would not agree to perform field sobriety testing at the scene. Brush was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
As police conducted their DUI investigation at the scene of the accident, other officers searched for Toth’s vehicle. That vehicle was found and stopped at a Smoketree Avenue location. According to the report, Toth appeared to be visibly intoxicated while speaking to officers.
Toth was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where he allegedly agreed to speak with detectives in the case. According to the police report, Toth denied drawing his weapon or pointing it at any of the alleged victims.
A breath-test device at Lake Havasu City Jail was inoperable at the time of Brush’s and Toth’s arrests. Brush agreed to provide a sample of her blood to test her blood-alcohol concentration at the jail, the report said.
According to police, Toth refused to provide such a sample, despite being warned that refusal would result in a one-year suspension of his driver’s license. Officers obtained a warrant to draw a sample of Toth’s blood, regardless.
Brush and Toth have each been charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI. Toth was additionally charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct with a weapon.
