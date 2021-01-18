A Mohave Valley woman was arrested last week after she reportedly struck the side of a vehicle on Swanson Avenue, while driving under the influence of alcohol.
Officers were called to the scene of the accident Jan. 12, where witnesses allegedly said Penni L. Daman, 34, hadn’t emerged from her vehicle after the accident took place. According to police, Daman was found unconscious in her driver’s seat. Officers woke Daman, the report said, and allegedly smelled the odor of alcohol on her breath while speaking to her.
Police say Daman appeared to be visibly disoriented at the scene, and was unable to complete field sobriety testing. She was arrested on suspicion of of DUI.
According to the police report, officers later found 11 empty bottles of whiskey during an inventory search of her vehicle, and two additional unopened cans of liquor.
A test of Daman’s breath at Lake Havasu City Jail allegedly showed her blood-alcohol concentration to be 0.455% at the time of her arrest. Daman was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment and detoxification.
According to a 2003 study by the Journal of Forensic Sciences, a blood-alcohol concentration of greater than 0.36% can result in coma or death due to alcohol poisoning.
