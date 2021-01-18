Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a McCulloch Boulevard bank Friday afternoon after receiving reports of a woman screaming at the location.
According to alleged witness statements, 43-year-old Havasu resident Shannon A. Engle said that she would “blow up” the bank, the London Bridge and an ice cream shop if employees didn’t “put $10 million in the ground.”
Officers found Engle inside the business when they arrived, and escorted her from the location. According to police reports, Engle shouted expletives as she was led from the bank. She was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and transported from the scene to Lake Havasu City Jail without further incident.
