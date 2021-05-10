A Lake Havasu City woman was cited and released last week on misdemeanor charges after police say she threw a bottle at a vehicle that struck her unleashed dog.
Animal control officers were called Tuesday morning to the 2100 block of McCulloch Boulevard after witnesses reported the accident. The animal was badly injured, according to police, and owner Belita D. Gardner, 61, was found with blood on her shirt and hands, shouting and crying loudly at the scene.
According to police, the driver was passing Springberg McAndrew Park when Gardner’s dog ran into the street, and in front of her vehicle. The driver slowed, according to alleged statements to police, but was unable to avoid hitting the animal.
Police say Gardner shouted at the driver, and threw a glass bottle at the driver’s vehicle. According to the report, the bottle struck the vehicle’s rear window, causing glass to shower onto a 5-year-old passenger.
The dog was transported to the Western Arizona Humane Society for treatment of its injuries, and was later euthanized.
Gardner was cited on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, endangerment and having an animal at large. She is scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu City Justice Court on June 14.
