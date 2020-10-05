A Lake Havasu City woman was charged with custodial interference last month when police say she took her son from school and refused to tell either officers or her ex-husband where the child was.
According to the police report, the child’s father had custody of his son on Sept. 22-25. The father was contacted by school officials during his allotted parenting time, who told him that his son had a headache and needed to be picked up. When he arrived, the father was informed that a woman –allegedly posing as the child’s grandmother – had already collected the child.
The father contacted his ex-wife, identified by police as Kara D. Linnenkamp, 41, of Havasu. According to the report, Linnenkamp said only that their son was “resting at a friend’s house,” and refused to elaborate further.
Officers contacted Linnenkamp, who allegedly told them that she received a call from her son’s school to tell her the child would be picked up by his father. Linnenkamp allegedly said she arranged for a friend to retrieve the child instead. Police say Linnenkamp refused to say where her son was at that time.
Linnenkamp allegedly told officers that she was at the Lake Havasu City Courthouse, and invited them to arrest her. Officers found her at the location and took her into custody on charges of interfering with parental custody.
According to police, the child was later located and in good health.
— Today’s News-Herald
