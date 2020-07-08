Campaign season already presents plenty of challenges for candidates, like carving out time to meet with concerned residents, connecting with community leaders to discuss big ticket issues, and maintaining a notable presence both in the public eye and online. Adding a pandemic that sparks enhanced precautions and restrictions creates even more difficulties that accompany the race for open seats.
Minimized meetings
To help slow the spread of covid-19, the Arizona Department of Health Services and Mohave County officials advise against large gatherings of people. Out of concern for citizens’ health, many candidate forums have been canceled.
City Council candidate Mike Bonney said the absence of such events has been a struggle for many.
“Campaigning for any elected office this year has been a challenge for all the candidates, to say the least. This campaign has not been like any other I have been involved in,” Bonney said. “Campaigning is about letting the voting public know who the candidate is, what the candidate’s background is, what the candidate stands for, and why the voter should vote for that candidate. Without the many in-person candidate forums, it’s been difficult for the candidates to meet in person and share their goals, visions, background, etc… It has been a lose/lose situation.”
He believes public health and safety is more important than campaigning face-to-face, and he hasn’t held any meet and greets with more than 10 people.
While large forums are unavailable, meeting with smaller groups has been common among several candidates.
“For a little while things did open up and I was able to attend a few meetings in person,” City Council candidate Cameron Moses said. “It was great to see people again, maybe this time with a little less hand-shaking.”
He’s also been reaching out to businesses and people individually to see how they’re doing and to offer help and resources where he can.
“I know we all want to focus on the elections, but it’s hard to do when people are losing their jobs and businesses,” Moses said.
When the stay-at-home order was lifted, congressional candidate Anne Marie Ward conducted 13 town halls through all seven counties in the district at local parks. She used an RSVP system to limit attendance in the interest of social distancing.
Her opponent, incumbent Rep. Paul Gosar, said, “Politics is all about getting out and talking to people. I love small group discussions. The pandemic has really hurt my connection with the voters.”
While he normally has group meetings two to four times a day with anywhere from five to 300 participants, it’s been reduced to “one-on-one basically,” he said.
Mohave County Sheriff candidate Mike Gannuscio is also struggling to reach people, he said, calling all of the restrictions “really unfair.”
“Running against an incumbent is already one of the hardest things you can do, and the pandemic just makes it even more difficult,” Gannuscio said. He added that the absence of forums and events is unfair to candidates and voters, who can’t see their options face-to-face.
He’s had several meetings that had to be canceled, where he could have reached up to 800 people potentially, he said. Going door-to-door in a pandemic isn’t viable either, so he’s been meeting with small groups of people and keeping social distancing in mind.
For City Council incumbent Gordon Groat, a schedule cleared of campaign lunches and dinners frees up more time for other priorities.
“I have more time to play with our new puppy and cook killer meals for my wife. All in all, it’s been pretty cool,” he said. “I work behind the scenes with public health and the Tri-City Council. Not having to physically attend campaign events has facilitated more quality time to work on public health matters during the pandemic, and I find that to be a bonus.”
Current responsibilities over campaign efforts
For many incumbents, dealing with the pandemic in their current positions takes up the majority of their time, forcing them to set aside campaign efforts to better focus on the issues at hand.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster emphasized that his role as sheriff comes before campaigning.
“It has been a terribly difficult year, and the pandemic made things more difficult,” he said, adding that it’s been mentally taxing. With new restrictions, developments, and executive orders on a regular basis, the ever-changing situation only adds to the department’s busy year.
“We take the precautions very seriously,” Schuster said. He and his department are exposed to a lot of people while on the job, he said.
Schuster said he’s grateful that the public knows his stance on important issues after he’s spent three and a half years serving as sheriff.
Vice Mayor and Council incumbent David Lane put his campaign on hold when the pandemic began, he said.
“I didn’t feel it was appropriate to campaign while businesses were being closed and employees were being laid off,” Lane said. “During that time, we started the LHC Resource Alliance to help those affected by the pandemic. I put all my efforts into the Alliance.”
He doesn’t have any plans to campaign over the next month. With the new surge in cases, he believes his time would be better used helping others through the Alliance.
A digital shift
While many candidates noted the continued importance of tried and true methods, such as campaign signs and advertisements in print publications and radio, online resources are gaining more traction on the campaign stage.
Leaning on social media, digital forums and building a more robust online presence is a common way that local candidates continue to reach their voters. That shift in focus fit right into Gordon Groat’s preferred style of campaigning.
“The digital aspect is... fully recycled and environmentally friendly,” Groat said, calling himself a digital nerd. “Because I started out about 10 years ago with the intention of being environmentally sensitive and cognizant of reuse, the bulk of my campaigns are online.”
Cameron Moses said he’s turning to social media to help start conversations and “get a feel for where people stand on some of the hot button issues.”
Rep. Paul Gosar uses Twitter, Facebook and Parler to message constituents in addition to sending emails or mail — “but it is not the same as talking to a person,” he said. “I can’t wait to get back to normal and engage with the people on whatever scale we can.
Council candidate Nancy Campbell said “adapt and overcome” is one of her favorite sayings, and it’s more important than ever.
“You definitely have to think outside of the box and find ways to be creative,” she said. “The harder things are thrown at me, the easier it is for me to adapt to them,” she said.
