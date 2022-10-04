Seen in Havasu: Times of the signs

One week after the 2020 General Election, campaign signs continue to mark the intersection of South Palo Verde Boulevard and Lake Havasu Avenue. Now that the 2020 general election is over, the time of the campaign sign will soon come to an end. Some of those signs, often strategically positioned at intersections throughout Lake Havasu City, remained in place Wednesday, one week after the election. Under the city’s ordinance, however, their removal will be required within the next seven days. Under Havasu’s city code, campaign signs may not remain in place for more than 15 days after an election takes place. If any such signs still remain on public property in Havasu, the city’s code enforcement office will respond to reports of such signs and contact candidates to ensure their removal.

The deadline for removing campaign signs from public property or rights of way will be Nov. 18.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

Political signs have been on display in Lake Havasu City since May, and will remain standing for a little more than a month. But once those signs come down after the 2022 General Election, Havasu may tweak the requirements for political signs and other signs in town to have new standards in place before the next elections.

Havasu’s discussion about signs will kick off at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting today. The commission will consider a proposal to make several amendments to the development code including the standards for political signs, free-standing signs, and electronic signs. Commissioners will discuss the proposal and vote on a recommendation. That recommendation will be sent to City Council, which would need to vote to approve any changes to the development code during a future meeting.

