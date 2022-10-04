Political signs have been on display in Lake Havasu City since May, and will remain standing for a little more than a month. But once those signs come down after the 2022 General Election, Havasu may tweak the requirements for political signs and other signs in town to have new standards in place before the next elections.
Havasu’s discussion about signs will kick off at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting today. The commission will consider a proposal to make several amendments to the development code including the standards for political signs, free-standing signs, and electronic signs. Commissioners will discuss the proposal and vote on a recommendation. That recommendation will be sent to City Council, which would need to vote to approve any changes to the development code during a future meeting.
The council previously held a review and discussion of the city’s requirements for political signs and its enforcement during a meeting in July. The discussion was held at the request of Councilmember Jim Dolan, seconded by Councilmember David Lane, with the idea that the city would look into making some changes once the current election cycle is over. The goal was to avoid making possible changes to the requirements or the city’s enforcement approach during the middle of an election.
Although the discussion is starting with the planning commission today, no changes will be made to the development code until after the upcoming general election.
City Manager Jess Knudson told the council in July that many of the political signs that had been placed prior to the primary election in August were not where they should be, according to Havasu’s development code. But Knudson said the city uses the same “reactive” approach to enforcing political sign regulations as it does for any other city code violations at this time.
That means that the city will only take action to remedy illegally placed political signs if someone makes a complaint about the violation.
The proposed changes to the development code would add a requirement that the person or organization planning to put up signs in Havasu must first provide the City Clerk with the name, address, and telephone number of a person responsible for placing and removing the signs.
Another proposed change to the development code would replace the current map for the city’s “political sign free zone” that encompasses the entire island, the downtown area, and most of the area between London Bridge Road and Lake Havasu Avenue between Industrial Boulevard and Mulberry Avenue. The proposal does not change the borders of the political sign free zone, but the updated map is much more legible and includes the names of major streets.
The proposal would also remove a line requiring payment of a fee prior to placing political signs.
The proposal suggests establishing a maximum size of 32 feet for “changeable copy and electronic reader board signs,” in addition to a minimum of eight seconds between display images. The staff report notes that both standards are common in other Arizona jurisdictions.
Updated and revised definitions for “animated or moving sign,” “changeable copy sign,” and electronic reader board” are also included in the proposal.
The proposed development code amendments would also establish that a freestanding sign must have a base that is at least 50% as wide as the full width of the sign – which therefore prohibits pole signs. The staff report notes that this has been the presumed standard for freestanding signs for years, but that standard hasn’t ever been codified.
The Planning and Zoning meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., inside the council chambers located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend.
