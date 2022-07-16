Political signs have once again become a part of the Lake Havasu City landscape with local, state and national campaigns for the 2022 primary and general elections in full swing.
But city officials say lots of the political signs around town aren’t where they are supposed to be.
The City Council heard a short presentation Tuesday from City Manager Jess Knudson on campaign signs within Havasu’s city limits at the request of Councilmember Jim Dolan, seconded by Councilmember David Lane. Knudson went over the rules about campaign signs in city code with the council, as well as the city’s reactive approach to enforcing that code. Knudson said due to the number of competitive races on the ballot in 2022 there seem to be more political signs around town than ever – and many of them are not where they should be.
“I think it is probably everyone’s opinion that it is a little nuts out there,” Knudson said. “There are signs everywhere... We have a lot of illegally placed campaign signs out there right now. I’ve heard lots of comments that it is the worst it has ever been. A lot of elections are taking place in the primary across the county and state, and we are seeing the impacts of all of that.”
According to city code, campaign signs are allowed in the city 71 days prior to the election, and must be removed within 15 days of the end of the candidacy, whether that occurs in the primary or general election – and we are currently well within that window. Havasu’s code also states that signs shall not be placed on public property, utility poles, in locations hazardous to public safety, or in areas that obstruct clear vision in the area.
Political signs can be placed anywhere in the city on private property, with the owner’s permission, though campaign signs in residential areas must not be larger than 16 square feet. Campaign signs can also be placed in most public right-of-ways, although Havasu is a little unique in that it has a sign free commercial tourism, commercial resort, and hotel zone designated for many of the most high-traffic areas of town.
The sign free zone encompasses the entire island and a large “T” shaped section of the downtown area along McCulloch Boulevard and State Route 95. The sign free area stretches from West Acoma Boulevard to Mulberry Avenue bordered on the east and west by Lake Havasu Avenue and London Bridge Road. The sign free zone also includes Mesquite Avenue, McCulloch Boulevard, and Swanson Avenue between State Route 95 and South Acoma Boulevard.
“They can obviously be placed on private property with the property owner’s permission,” Knudson told the council. “But we shouldn’t see any political signs in the right of way in this area.”
Enforcement
The Lake Havasu City Council has had some discussions recently about its approach to code enforcement and approved the hiring of a new code enforcement officer which will double the number of code enforcement officers in the city. But Havasu still officially takes a reactive approach to code enforcement.
That means that the city only responds to code violations when it receives a complaint from a citizen. A proactive code enforcement, by contrast, would mean that they code enforcement officers could respond to any code violations they see while out and about in the city, whether a complaint has been made or not.
The reactive approach when it comes to political signs has resulted in lots of illegally placed signs around town staying put.
“We have a reactive code enforcement approach. So while we have many illegal political signs throughout the community, we rely on our citizens to contact us if they see a violation,” Knudson said. “We have received one complaint from the public. That complaint was handled after contacting the individual who put up the political sign and was easily solved.”
Knudson said political signs are required to include a name and contact information so that the person who placed the sign can be contacted if there is an issue.
Knudson said citizens can report city code violations, whether it’s a political sign or any other violation, by calling 928-453-4149, emailing codeenforcementinfo@lhcaz.gov, or filling out a code enforcement complaint at lhcaz.com/development-permitting/code-enforcement. Complaints can also be submitted using the city’s “Havasu Now” app.
Moving forward
Dolan and Lane requested an informational presentation about campaign signs at this time with the idea that the council could discuss some potential changes to city code, or the city’s enforcement approach when it comes to political signs, once the 2022 elections are over. That way the rules and enforcement won’t abruptly change in the middle of the current election cycle, while leaving plenty of time to get the word out about the changes before the next election.
Knudson said the issue is expected to come back before the council sometime this winter, and if new councilmembers are elected the discussions would likely take place sometime after the new council is sworn in.
“Most importantly, from the city’s perspective, is we do it in a fair, transparent, and consistent manner,” Knudson told the council. “There are no favorites, it is all about where the signs are placed. It has nothing to do with the content of the sign, who is running, or any of those types of things. So we need to establish those rules far in advance. If we want to be more proactive from a city code enforcement perspective we need to figure out some of that plan too.”
(2) comments
you can’t fix stupid, but don’t allow Havasu to become another Portland or Seattle. since covid, to many liberals moved here and brought their bad political views with them. look it how crime has increased. i moved here to get away from progressives. Do not allow WOKE into our community
So this is what it takes to get the city “serious” about Code Enforcement?
I challenge anyone to find two continuous blocks in LHC without Code Violations.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.