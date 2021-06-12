Arizonans are loading up the station wagon and gathering their families for another summer vacation season. According to new polling data released last week, more than 60% of Arizona residents are planning to stay in the Grand Canyon State.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to recede, Arizona residents are now planning to take advantage of the great outdoors. OnePoll, a marketing research company based in London, released its findings last week after a survey of about 2,000 Arizona residents.
According to OnePoll, Arizona residents will travel an average distance of no more than 115 miles to reach their summertime destinations this year. The study shows that 63% of respondents are planning to vacation for more than two days this summer, and almost 66% plan to take advantage of outdoor recreation opportunities.
Lake Havasu City tourism bureau GoLakeHavasu has long worked to promote the city to Arizonans, with featured television advertisements in Maricopa County. According to the agency’s president, Terence Concannon, those efforts have resulted in a continued interest by travelers in what Havasu has to offer.
“We recently ran a four-week TV campaign in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Los Angeles,” Concannon said Thursday. “Tourism from Arizona and from out of state is looking strong, and I feel really positive about this year.”
According to Concannon, the agency has seen hotel reservations filled consistently throughout Havasu during summer weekends. Now, Concannon says the agency is encouraging visitors to take advantage of mid-week stays to boost hotels’ occupancy rates even further.
“There’s a pent-up demand for travel that hasn’t been met since last year,” Concannon said. “We’re expecting a strong summer, and we should see it continue through August. Then, we’ll see what happens in 2022.”
Tourism is on the rebound statewide, according to the Arizona tourism office.
As of April, the agency’s most recent measurements showed an 88% increase in lodging revenue over last year, and a 47% increase in tourism taxes since last March.
According to OnePoll’s study, about half of all survey respondents will visit national monuments, and 47% plan to visit state parks. About 40% plan to participate in camping, swimming and fishing – and 51% are planning to drive to their nearest lake or river for a summer getaway.
Since this January, Lake Havasu City has seen a $5.2 million boost in sales tax revenue, according to city records, as the city continues to draw visitors from throughout Arizona, California and Nevada. In April alone, the city saw a 56% increase in sales tax revenue compared to the start of the pandemic last April.
Matt Brewster, who is both president of the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association and director of resort services at the London Bridge Resort, says the city has already seen an increase in visitors this year. According to Brewster, the city’s hospitality industry will continue to see a rise in business as demand grows for Havasu’s outdoor recreation opportunities.
“A month ago, about 46% of guests had planned for their vacation this summer,” Brewster said. “Just being able to get away from home is their number-one thing. Boating, fishing and hiking are what make Havasu a safe and fun summer destination.”
And Brewster says the London Bridge Resort has noticed more consumer confidence since the pandemic began. Clientele are staying in Havasu for longer periods of time, and spending more money, according to Brewster.
“Last year it was different,” Brewster said. “People were making vacation plans at the last minute, and only staying a day or two. Now people are planning ahead.”
According to Brewster, marketing for Havasu’s hospitality industry hasn’t changed since the start of this summer. The resort, as well as GoLakeHavasu, have long marketed the city to audiences in Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas – and the appeal of Havasu to those areas isn’t likely to change in the near future.
