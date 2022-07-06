The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has approved 36 polling sites for this year’s primary and general elections.
Approved polling stations in Lake Havasu City will include the Mountain View Property Owners Association, Bethany Bible Church, Mount Olive Lutheran Church, the Quality Inn, Christ Chapel and St. Michael’s United Methodist Church.
Polling locations will be organized in all 24 Mohave County voting precincts next month, and managed by poll workers representing each of the county’s political parties. On Tuesday, the county’s governing board also approved the appointment of more than 20 primary election board members and election personnel for this year’s election.
The polling places, and this year’s election board members, were approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors under the board’s Consent Agenda. The vote required no prior discussion by board members.
Next month’s primary election is scheduled to take place Aug. 2, to be followed by the Nov. 8 general election.
For more information about the election, and where to cast ballots, visit www.mohave.gov, and click the “Government” tab before selecting “Elections” from the listed options.
