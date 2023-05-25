A child’s hand, dangling from the rear of a box-trailer on I-40, prompted a routine traffic stop by Arizona Department of Public Safety officers last year. Little did officers know they would be taking the first step in what would become an investigation that would result in a nearly 50-count federal indictment this week.
Colorado City resident Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 46, was until last year the leader of a group that included as many as 50 members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Bateman was the subject of a federal investigation in Northern Mohave County last year, and indicted in September on charges of destroying evidence in that investigation. On Friday, Bateman is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court for arraignment on a host of new federal charges.
A federal grand jury issued a new supervening indictment on May 18, naming Bateman, codefendants Ladell Bistline, Torrance Bistline and eight of his Bateman’s adult wives as defendants in the case. Collectively, they have been charged with federal counts including conspiracy, transportation of a minor for criminal sexual activity, production and receipt of child pornography, interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping.
According to federal prosecutors, Bateman gained a small yet wide-ranging religious following in areas including Colorado City; Lincoln, Nebraska; Cedar City, Utah; and in Monument, Colorado. Bateman has identified himself as a religious prophet as early as 2019, and a possible heir-apparent to disgraced former FLS leader Warren Jeffs (who Bateman and his followers allegedly referred to as “Uncle Warren”).
Bateman allegedly advised his male followers to surrender their female adults and girls to him, to serve as Bateman’s wives. As of last year, prosecutors say 20 women and girls were wed to Bateman - Including children as young as 9 years old.
Conspiracy
Prosecutors say that Bateman traveled alone, or with his alleged co-conspirators, to visit and teach potential followers in Arizona, Nebraska, Utah and Colorado. Bateman’s followers and co-conspirators then allegedly “testified” to potential new followers in an effort to convince them that Bateman was a biblical prophet, and doing “Uncle Warren’s” will.
According to the May 18 indictment, Bateman convinced his followers to give their wives and children to him. Prosecutors say Bateman would then “wed” each, including 10 girls younger than 18.
“Bateman and his co-conspirators began bringing his wives, including minors, back to Colorado City,” the indictment said. “Bateman and his co-conspirators used cellular phones, other electronic devices, electronic communications, the Internet, vehicles, interstate highways and hotels to persuade and encourage the minor victims to marry him, travel with and to him, and to engage in sexual activity.”
Prosecutors say that as part of the conspiracy, Bateman and his co-defendants engaged in sexual activity in the presence of his underage wives. Bateman allegedly encouraged the minors to participate in that activity, and trained them to do so.
“In one instance, Bateman and his co-conspirators engaged in a group sexual activity involving minors, using electronic devices and video communication to facilitate the participation of other co-conspirators and a minor in different states,” the indictment said.
According to prosecutors, officials from the Arizona Department of Child Services attempted to speak with Bateman and his wives about the presence of underage girls in their home. Bateman’s adult wives refused to speak with DCS officials, and those officials were not allowed to speak alone with the children, or ask certain questions of Bateman’s child wives.
Prosecutors say Bateman engaged in sex with girls younger than 18 on multiple occasions since 2020. Followers Ladell Bistline was the father of several of Bateman’s wives, and allegedly knew the sexual nature of Bateman’s relationship to the victims.
According to the indictment, Bateman “gave” one of his wives (12 at that time) to follower and codefendant Torrance Bistline in a November 2021 incident, for the purpose of sex. According to alleged witness testimony, Bateman did so as an act of “atonement,” which required him to sacrifice his “most precious possessions.”
Bateman allowed Torrance Bistline to have sex with his 12-year-old wife less than two weeks after Bistline purchased a Bentley automobile for Bateman.
Arrest, and federal investigation
On Aug 28, 2022, Bateman was driving in the area of Flagstaff when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer allegedly saw a girl’s hand dangling from the window of a box trailer connected to Bateman’s vehicle.
Officers stopped Bateman, and arrested him at the scene on felony charges of child abuse, and Bateman’s mobile phone was seized as evidence as he was booked into custody at the Coconino County Jail.
According to federal investigators, Bateman contacted one of his followers in a phone call from the facility. During that call, Bateman told the recipient to delete his Signal messaging app account, as well as every message saved to that account. It was a request that Bateman repeated to several of his followers and at least one of his wives in successive phone calls.
Signal is a popular text messaging and communication app that relies on end-to-end encryption. According to the app’s support website, Signal does not record or collect sensitive information about users. According to Signal, no third party (or even Signal officials themselves) can access users’ messages or phone records while using the app.
FBI Special Agent Dawn Martin filed an initial report in the case last year.
“They agreed to do so, and told him they were trying,” Martin’s report said. “They sang to Bateman on the call and told him they loved him and needed him. They also discussed how it was 16 years ago to the day when ‘Uncle Warren’ was arrested, and they would ‘deliver the Prophet’. The girls can be heard crying on the recording. Bateman was very upset AZ DPS took his phone as evidence.”
According to the report, Bateman’s wives attempted to delete his Signal account after the call, and then deleted their own accounts.
On Sept. 2, Bateman was released from the Coconino County Jail on bond. At that time, prosecutors say Bateman inquired as to how he could factory-reset his phone.
According to the indictment, Bateman had sex with one of his underage wives (who was 15 years old at that time) within 10 days of his release at a location in Utah. When adult wife and codefendant Brenda Barlow allegedly learned that FBI investigators were present in Colorado City on Sept. 13, prosecutors say that Barlow his Bateman’s tablet computer, as well as the keys to their trailer in Utah.
Also on Sept. 13, federal prosecutors say adult wife and codefendant Naomi Bistline threw a backpack full of condoms, digital devices and other items from a window of Bateman’s home - An attempt to hide evidence, prosecutors said, during the execution of a federal search warrant of their home.
Bateman was indicted Sept. 6 on federal counts of destruction of evidence in a federal investigation, and taken into federal custody on Sept. 13. He has since remained in custody at the Central Arizona Correctional Complex in Florence, where he now awaits his pending trial in U.S. District Court.
Conspiracy to commit kidnapping
In September, nine girls were taken from Bateman’s two Colorado City homes and placed into DCS custody. According to federal investigators, none of Bateman’s underage wives disclosed actual sexual abuse by Bateman at that time. But federal search warrants in the case yielded multiple journals that documented Bateman’s alleged activities.
According to federal prosecutors, the victims may have been coached by Bateman and his older wives to withhold potential testimony against the defendants.
“I have reviewed a number of the journals seized during the search warrants, and there are details referenced by several of the girls about sleeping with Bateman, kissing him and touching him,” Martin said in her report last year. “It is believed that some of the older girls were influencing the younger girls not to talk about Bateman. Therefore the younger girls refused to participate in forensic interviews except (one girl) who told the interviewer, ‘I can’t talk to you’.”
Just before Thanksgiving, Martin said that one of the possible victims disclosed to DPS officials that Bateman had engaged in sexual abuse in their home.
And then on Nov. 27, eight of Bateman’s nine underage wives disappeared from their group homes while in DPS custody.
According to Martin, local law enforcement officials found journals and electronic devices left behind by several of the girls, which appeared to show that they had been part of a group chat with Bateman’s adult wives using the Signal App. Every participant in the group chat had changed their last names to Rappylee Bateman.
On the day of the girls’ disappearances, Bateman allegedly made a video call from the Central Arizona Florence Correction Complex to wives Naomi Bistline and Donnae Barlow. According to federal investigators, that call was recorded and cited as evidence in the case against Bateman and his codefendants.
During that call, Barlow and Naomi Bistline told Bateman that they had two of the missing girls. In another video call on Nov. 28, Bistline told Bateman they were able to recover all but one of his underage wives from DCS custody, due to the presence of police at the ninth child’s group home.
Throughout the recording, investigators say the camera was positioned to show each of the missing girls - now in a hotel room with Bistline, Barlow and fellow wife Moretta Johnson.
FBI agents were able to trace credit card purchases by Naomi Bistline to Spokane, Washington, where she had reserved an AirBnB home. Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies intercepted Johnson as she left the location on Dec. 2. All eight missing children were found in her vehicle.
Upcoming hearings
Bateman is scheduled to appear for arraignment Friday in Phoenix, on 49 federal accusations.
Those charges include counts of conspiracy to commit persuasion and coercion of a minor, conspiracy to transport a minor for criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor, persuading or coercing a minor to travel with the intent to engage in illegal sexual conduct, using a means of interstate travel to transport a minor for criminal sexual activity, production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, transfer of obscene material to a minor, interstate travel with the intent of engaging in illegal sexual conduct with a minor, witness tampering, tampering with official proceedings, destruction of records in a federal investigation, aiding and abetting kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping
Bateman is also expected to appear at a May 31 hearing in U.S. District Court, in reference to Bateman’s dismissal of previous legal counsel, Chandler-based Attorneys for Freedom Law Firm.
Bateman’s most recent indictment was publicly available as of May 25, despite a May 18 order by U.S. Magistrate Judge John Z. Boyle that the indictment remain sealed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.