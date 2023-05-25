Colorado City

The northern Mohave County community of Colorado City continues to develop, as residents shun the past abuses of former FLS church leader Warren Jeffs and his alleged accomplices. Now, Colorado City resident Samuel R. Bateman, 46, faces accusations similar to those against Jeffs 20 years ago.

A child’s hand, dangling from the rear of a box-trailer on I-40, prompted a routine traffic stop by Arizona Department of Public Safety officers last year. Little did officers know they would be taking the first step in what would become an investigation that would result in a nearly 50-count federal indictment this week.

Colorado City resident Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 46, was until last year the leader of a group that included as many as 50 members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Bateman was the subject of a federal investigation in Northern Mohave County last year, and indicted in September on charges of destroying evidence in that investigation. On Friday, Bateman is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court for arraignment on a host of new federal charges.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.