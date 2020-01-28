The longest personal watercraft race in the world will grace Lake Havasu’s waters for one final run in February — for real this time, according to the event producer.
The Mark Hahn 300 has long been hailed as the biggest PWC event hosted by Havasu. Feb. 22 in honor of the late PWC endurance racer, competitors must complete 300 miles conducted over 30 laps on a 10-mile course around Lake Havasu. Wind and rough waters await those who ride, and fuel stops and rider changes are required as the race grinds on.
The world record set in 2016 for the 300-mile race was 46 minutes and 13 seconds, set by Team Kawasaki France. Riders will have one final chance to brave the elements to beat it.
In 2018, Event Producer Jim Russell of DSM Events LLC announced that 2019’s race would be the last. The cost to produce the event had greatly increased, Russell said, and there are “only so many teams in the world tough and wealthy enough to compete.”
“It is somewhat foolish to continue to produce an event where my hope is to break even,” he said, “so I had announced it was the final one.”
But several racers voiced their hope that the event would run just one more year.
“I announced that if we had enough riders entered by a specific date, I would bite the bullet and produce it one more time,” Russell explained. When the entry goal was reached, the 16th annual race was on.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 39 teams had entered from 8 different countries, Russell said. They also tend to get three or four teams that sign up at race check in, so about 42 teams are expected to race.
“The Mark Hahn 300 is a fantastic and unique PWC event in its 16th year, and it showcases our beautiful city to athletes all over the world,” GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon said.
This race is truly expected to be the last, however, even though Russell acknowledged he said that last year. “It is too risky a business venture,” he said.
Sanctioned by the International Jet Sports Boating Association, the race is scheduled for Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Crazy Horse Campgrounds.
