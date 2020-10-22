The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be temporarily close portions of Havasu National Wildlife Refuge while maintenance crews replace wildfire damaged plastic culverts at Mesquite Bay Central with new concrete culverts.
Refuge staff will also repair and update informational signage in the area. The temporary closures will be from Sunday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30.
The Mesquite Bay Central Road will be opened up for public use upon the completion of the project. Visitors may check our Havasu website for current updates and status: https://www.fws.gov/refuge/havasu/
