The Lake Havasu City-Kingman area may be demoted from a metropolis to a micropolis by 2023.
City officials and local business leaders are keeping an eye on what effect that distinction might have on Lake Havasu City’s ability to receive some federal funds and grants.
The White House Office of Management and Budget is currently considering a committee recommendation to change the population threshold for its Metropolitan Statistical Areas. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce there are currently 383 MSAs under OMB’s current standards that require a minimum urban area population of 50,000 people. If that threshold is raised to 100,000 population as the proposal suggests, a total of 144 MSAs would lose that designation – including four in Arizona.
In addition to the Lake Havasu City-Kingman Metropolitan Statistical Area, Flagstaff, Prescott Valley-Prescott, and Sierra Vista-Douglas would all lose the MSA designation under this proposal.
Lake Havasu City has previously been considered a micropolitan area but was reclassified to a metropolotian area about 10 years ago when the city’s population eclipsed 50,000. Mayor Cal Sheehy said the city was just informed about the proposal on Tuesday and is still determining what specific impacts the change could have in Havasu.
“The majority of the impact would be to how federal grant funding is identified and available to our community,” Sheehy said. “We are looking at what those impacts would be to us and what affects it would have on the citizens of Lake Havasu City.”
Sheehy said federal grants are available to communities whether they are metropolitan or micropolitan, but that classification does affect how that money is distributed and which budget the grant comes from. But he couldn’t say if one designation is clearly better than another.
“It is just different,” Sheehy said. “The biggest difference is the local match. The local match requirements are less for nonmetropolitan areas and it is more for metropolitan areas.”
Sheehy said the most obvious example of federal funding that could be affected in Lake Havasu City is transportation.
Lake Havasu City made use of transportation grants available to smaller cities for the Havasu Area Transit system, but that system was disbanded back in 2014 partially because Havasu lost access to those federal grants when it became a metropolis. As a new metropolitan area Havasu was also required to form a Metropolitan Planning Organization at the time.
Within the last two years Havasu has started making plans for a new transit system that would make use of the federal transportation grants that are available for metropolitan areas. The metropolitan grants require Havasu to match a higher percentage of the federal money it receives than it previously had to match while using micropolitan grants.
Sheehy said the city will continue to gather information to get a better idea of how Havasu would be impacted before it decides how to address the proposal.
Partnership for Economic Development CEO James Gray said while an MSA designation may have some implications for city grants, those designations are generally not used as heavily in the private sector. So he does not expect the changes would have much of a direct impact on businesses or economic development operations in Havasu.
Updates to the Metropolitan Statistical program are fairly routine – occurring about once every 10 years – and OMB is not obligated to adopt the committee’s recommendation. The OMB is in charge of creating the framework for how different geographic areas are identified in the United States and various federal agencies use that framework as it collects and distributes statistics. That ensures that statistics all refer to the same geographic areas regardless of which agency collects the data.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce MSAs are used to analyze labor markets, spending patterns and unemployment. They are also used to determine which areas are eligible for federal funding for programs like the Community Development Block Grant Program, or infrastructure funding under transportation bills.
“In addition to losing eligibility for federal funding, cities excluded from an MSA would lose local influence and control over regional project planning,” the Chamber said in a background report on the changes sent out by the Western Regional Office.
Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Lisa Krueger said the issue was first brought to her attention on Tuesday. She said the local Chamber has concerns about the proposal and is currently working to get more information about how it might affect Havasu. She said the Havasu Chamber is still determining what actions it should take.
The current Lake Havasu City-Kingman metro area comprises all of Mohave County. It is not clear if Lake Havasu City would continue to be included in a micro statistical area with the rest of the county if the proposal is enacted, or if multiple micropolitan areas would be created within Mohave County.
(1) comment
This is good thing, right? After all "federal funds" are dirty socialist money, right?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.