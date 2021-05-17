Juvenile Court officials are asking for more money to house incarcerated youth in Mohave County, citing an increase in juvenile detention personnel, food and health care contract costs.
According to Procurement Management Analyst Supervisor Judy Toledo, operating costs have continued to grow since 2017, which will require an $8 per-day increase in jail fees paid by the county – from $363 to $371 per day, per inmate.
The fees paid by the county often fluctuate due to factors such as the average number of inmates, operating expenses for the facility and the availability of federal grants for incarceration. According to county documents, the price of housing juvenile detainees rose by more than 160% from 2016 to 2020. Five years ago that rate was $226 per inmate, per day. Meanwhile, average days of incarceration have fallen within the same period – from 4,690 days of care in 2016 to 4,043 days throughout 2020.
Operating expenses at the facility have also increased, however. Since 2016, those expenses have fluctuated from a low point of $1.39 million. In 2020, those expenses were about $1.6 million.
According to Toledo, the facility had an average daily population of 11 detainees, with an average length of stay for inmates of 12 days.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote today on whether to approve the proposed fee increase, which would become effective July 1.
