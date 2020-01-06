The public may get its first glimpse at what a world-class water research facility might look like in Lake Havasu City by February.
That is the goal for pillar four, the water group from Vision 2020, which is tasked with turning the Environmental Learning Center project that the community voted as its second highest priority during Vision 2020 into a reality. Although the start of construction remains potentially years in the future, pillar four organizers said design work and renderings are underway as part of phase two of the project.
The goal is to unveil the first images of the potential project when the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service brings its Waterways exhibit to the Lake Havasu Museum of History Feb. 8 to March 22.
“We think that that will be a great place to give the community its first glimpse into what this facility might look like even though it won’t be the finished product,” said former City Manager Charlie Cassens, who was a co-champion of the water pillar.
Environmental Learning Center
The Environmental Learning Center is an ambitious project that aims to make Lake Havasu City a magnet of sorts for water researchers interested in the Lower Colorado River. The facility is expected to include a water quality lab that would replace the city’s aging facility, along with a multi-purpose classroom, offices, an academic resource center, hydroponics and more.
Outside the center would be other attractions and amenities such as an observatory, botanical gardens, an amphitheater and trails.
“The primary focus is going to be water – the water chemistry, the behavior of the water in the central reaches of the Colorado River, the health of the river and things like that,” Cassens told Today’s News-Herald in October. “There really is not a facility designated for those very important things. Obviously the health of the river is vitally important to Lake Havasu City because we depend on that lake for pretty much our very existence.”
Organizers hope the facility will serve as a sort of clearing house for information about the Lower Colorado River and would serve a variety of research and educational purposes.
First two phases
Phase one of the project focused on the feasibility and potential cost of the center, while identifying potential partners for additional input.
In October, pillar four kicked off phase two with a focus on developing possible floorplans and layouts for the project along with a master plan. Phase two will also produce the first renderings of what the center could ultimately look like.
Pillar four hired Jones Studio, Inc. to do the design work for the first two phases of the project. Cassens said they already held a couple of meetings with Jones Studio since kicking off phase two, and another meeting is scheduled for this month.
“We want to make sure that we touched base on everything that was in the original scope of work and to make sure that nothing had changed along the way,” he said. “In fact, nothing really has changed along the way, so we are moving forward based on what was originally planned in the scope of work. We expect that in a couple of months we will have something that we can show the public in kind of a raw-draft form – renderings and concept drawings of what it might look like.”
Cassens said in October that phase two will also include some community outreach with four stakeholder meetings, two community open house workshops, and a presentation of the final master plan and conceptual building design to the City Council.
Phase two is expected to be completed sometime in the spring.
Jones Studio has been paid roughly $250,000 for each of the first two phases, meaning all of the $500,000 prize money from the America’s Best Community Competition that was earmarked for the project will be spent upon completion of phase two.
Paying for the project
While the first two phases have been largely based on planning, phase three will focus on funding.
Cassens said the current price estimate for the Environmental Learning Center is $8.5 million, but that number is still subject to change. He said the final price should come out to about $400 per square foot to construct, but the final price may still go up or down depending on the final size of the development, and who plans to use it.
“It is in a state of flux at this point,” Cassens said. “The $8.5 million is based on the input from the various agencies that have participated in this project all along and their interest in it. But it could change – it could expand, it could contract – at this point it is all in concept. So as it gets developed it will morph as we need.”
Cassens said so far Arizona State University, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and Arizona Game and Fish have been some of the most interested and involved potential partners for the facility. No firm financial commitments have been given yet, but Cassens said pillar four still isn’t in a position to ask for solid commitments yet.
“It is not far enough along to where they can actually make a funding pledge or make a definitive decision as to whether or not this is something that they want to be a part of,” Cassens said. “That is what we need phase two for. We need a portfolio of renderings and numbers. We don’t want to start asking for pledges or commitments until we have answers to every question that might be asked.”
Cassens has previously promised the City Council that the goal is to get the project constructed with little or no burden to the tax payers as possible.
“That is going to take an earnest effort to go out and apply for grants, to get prospective partners that will not only have an interest in the facility but will actually use it as a tool to accomplish their objectives,” he said. “That might be the Metropolitan Water District, or the Southern Nevada Water Authority, or the Bureau of Reclamation – the list goes on and on of all the agencies that could potentially benefit from this facility.”
The ability to identify outside funding sources may prove pivotal to getting the Environmental Learning Center off the ground as several City Council members expressed skepticism about providing the project with city funds at its meeting in October. Councilmember Michelle Lin even voted against allowing pillar four to use the final $250,000 of the ABC prize money awarded to the project to proceed with phase two – though the pass-through funding was ultimately approved by a 6-1 vote.
Timeline
With phase two still underway, it is still much too early to predict if or when the Environmental Learning Center might break ground.
Cassens said pillar four needs to secure funding commitments first. With most of the funding likely to come from federal, state and local government entities, it could take a while to get those commitments – even if there is significant interest from the agency.
“These are not agencies that you can just step in, sell them a product, and walk away with a commitment,” he said. “This process of getting those prospective partners to sign off in earnest is going to take a better part of a year or more. Then it might take the better part of a year or more after that to get into their budgets. So this is a long-range process. It will end up as a legacy project. But we are trying to be very realistic about it, take it step by step, and we are trying to think of everything.”
Still, Cassens said pillar four is also trying to work quickly and keep as much momentum going as possible. He said he sees the biggest challenge to completing the project being the passage of time, waning interest, and increasing competition for the money required.
