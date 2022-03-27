The Western Arizona Humane Society is always in need of volunteers. And last week, the organization may have found dozens.
The organization’s Lake Havasu City animal shelter held its latest volunteer orientation of this year on Wednesday, at the organization’s Sweetwater Drive facility. As many as two dozen were in attendance, and their help will be needed this year.
Humane Society Executive Director Patty Gillmore introduced applicants to the scope of their positions with a short video presentation, featuring one of the organization’s recent success stories: The rescue of Ghost, a severely abused canine who was tied to a vehicle and dragged, before he was abandoned on a roadside in the Quartzsite area last year. With medical treatment and rehabilitation at the Western Arizona Humane Society’s veterinary clinic — and with the help of volunteers —Ghost not only survived his injuries, but was adopted to a new family.
“We are not a dog pound,” Gillmore said on Wednesday. “Eight years ago I took over as executive director of this organization, and I made a commitment to our board of directors. I told them I would build a new animal shelter, and a new veterinary clinic. They didn’t believe me. Now we have the most state-of-the-art facility in Arizona.”
According to Gillmore, Humane Society employees face a mounting workload, and volunteers will be needed not only to prepare animals for adoption, but to provide medical treatment as needed. Volunteers will be tasked with cleaning kennels, learning the animals’ histories, and comforting them as needed.
“We believe in the Five Freedoms (listed by the British Farm Animal Welfare Council in 1960),” Gillmore said. “All animals deserve freedom from hunger and thirst; freedom from discomfort; freedom from pain, injury or disease; freedom to express normal behavior and freedom from fear and distress. If you can agree with all of that, you’re in the right mindset to be a volunteer with this organization.”
But Gillmore says that volunteers’ work won’t be easy.
“Some of you may want to think about your decision,” Gillmore said Wednesday. “It’s hard work. You’re going to be upset by a few things … there’s a lot of stuff to learn, but we’re here to teach you and work with you.”
The organization’s new volunteers will be needed this spring, and according to Gillmore, even more hands will be needed in the summer. Gillmore says that many of the Humane Society’s annual volunteers are among Havasu’s population of winter visitors. The Humane Society loses at least 60% of its volunteers during Havasu’s summer months.
