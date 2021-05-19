A former Lake Havasu City resident accused in seven acts of alleged arson appeared for a hearing in Mohave Superior Court last week, where attorneys discussed the possible terms of a plea agreement in the case.
Jeremy J. Chelgren, 48, has remained in custody under $35,000 bond at Mohave County Jail since his arrest in February. He appeared in court Friday for a settlement conference in his case.
According to court records, Mohave Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen reviewed the charges and possible sentencing ranges for Chelgren, should the defendant accept a plea agreement in the case.
As of Tuesday, Chelgren faced charges of issuing threats, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, as many as seven counts of arson - including arson of an occupied structure - unlawful flight from law enforcement, theft, knowingly displaying fictitious plates, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.
Under Arizona statute, the crime of arson of an occupied structure alone is punishable by a maximum 12.5-year prison sentence.
The case against Chelgren began Feb. 8, when investigators were called to the Lake Havasu City Consolidated Courthouse, where multiple vehicles were found to be engulfed in flames. After officers arrived, additional fires were reported throughout the city, for which investigators believe Chelgren was ultimately responsible.
According to the police reports, Chelgren’s sedan was recognized by officers in surveillance footage from the courthouse fire, which reportedly destroyed several county-owned vehicles.
Officers searched for Chelgren throughout that afternoon, and believe that Chelgren may have sent a text message to his ex-girlfriend, in which he may have hinted at responsibility for the offenses after the initial fires were reported.
Investigators say Chelgren asked his ex-girlfriend to meet him at a Cherry Tree Boulevard location, which was at the scene of one of the alleged arsons. The woman agreed, according to police, but officers arrived to meet Chelgren instead.
Chelgren allegedly attempted to flee when officers attempted to stop him, before reaching a dead end. Chelgren was taken into custody at the scene, and officers learned that the license plate on his vehicle was allegedly stolen from a vehicle parked at a Havasu business earlier that week.
According to court records, Chelgren’s will next appear before Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle on May 21 for a status conference in his case.
