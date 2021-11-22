The Lake Havasu City Council meet in executive session tonight to discuss a possible settlement of a claim by a Havasu resident, stemming from an error by city staff.
The claim stems from an attempt to build a garage on the property of a single family residence at 549 Gem Lane. A permit for the detached garage was submitted on in March 2021 and after working with city staff the permit was approved in May 2021. But after a passing motorist on Acoma Boulevard complained about the garage after it had started construction, city staff revisited the request and found that the building permit should not have been issued because it did not meet the setback requirements laid out in city code. The Board of Adjustments considered a request by the property owners to grant a major variance to the development code that would have allowed them to encroach 13.5 feet on the required 25-foot setbacks in that particular location, but the board voted 5-0 to deny that request.
During the Board of Adjustment meeting the owner of the property, Kate McCullough informed the board that she had filed a claim with the city to recoup the lost investment in construction due to the city’s mistaken approval of the building permit.
“I have a quote from a contractor to repair it for $204,000. The total claim for the city is $449,000 if we don’t get this variance,” McCullough said, prior to the variance being denied.
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told the Board of Adjustments that the building permit was erroneously approved by city staff because the application for the permit contained incorrect measurements using the edge of the sidewalk as the property boundary, rather than the property pin. The site plan submitted appeared to show a 26-foot set back, which would have been a foot more than required in city code. But using the correct property boundaries it was determined that the garage encroaches 13.5 feet into the required setback in that location.
McCullough said told the Board of Adjustments in September that this situation has cost them thousands of dollars, both in construction costs that she said are “almost a total loss” at this point, and because they had planned to use the garage as storage so they would not have to keep paying to rent storage units back in California.
“I cannot adequately put into words the amount of physical and emotional stress and strain this has put on myself and my family,” McCullough told the Board of Adjustments. “Since Aug. 4 when I had my first meeting with the city about this, this has consumed all of my time.”
The special meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. and the council is expected to adjourn to executive session shortly thereafter. Following the executive session there will be a public hearing. Any action discussed during the executive session would have to be put to a public vote during the hearing.
