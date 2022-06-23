Darkened clouds and high humidity swept over the region on Wednesday, and National Weather Service officials are already predicting additional monsoon weather starting early next week.
National Weather Service forecasts indicate a 10% chance of thunderstorms starting Saturday evening, with possible rainfall expected through Monday afternoon. If that rainfall comes, it might be welcomed by many Havasu residents, as high temperatures are expected to reach about 112 degrees on Friday and Saturday, with 110-degree temperatures expected Sunday afternoon.
But according to National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson, regional air patterns may be building to more monsoon-related weather starting next week.
“(Wednesday) was our first real taste of this year’s monsoon season,” Nickerson said. “There wasn’t much rainfall, but if you walked outside Thursday morning, you could feel the moisture in the air. Havasu even saw gusts as high as 40 miles per hour on Wednesday.”
Rising humidity and possible rainfall in the Havasu area appears to coincide with Arizona’s monsoon season, which typically begins on June 15 and lasts through late September. Monsoon weather patterns are caused by cooler Pacific air as it encounters hot, low-pressure air systems typically found in the Arizona desert. The result is often heavy rain and high winds throughout Southern Arizona, although northern regions of the state are occasionally affected as well.
According to Nickerson, humid currents have swept upward through Arizona from Mexico, while low-pressure air systems have arisen in Eastern California. Those two weather patterns have combined this week to produce higher humidity and chances of thunderstorms throughout arizona.
“This weekend, we’re expecting only a little thunderstorm activity in the Havasu area,” Nickerson said. “Those storms are expected to move east - but after next Monday, we’re expecting more thunderstorms and monsoon-like weather for Western Arizona.”
