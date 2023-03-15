A train derailment was reported and confirmed on Wednesday evening around 8 p.m.
The derailment occurred near Exit 9 along Interstate 40, according to Anita Mortenson, Mohave County Sheriff's Office public information officer. She said hazardous materials are reportedly on board, but no spills have been reported. Current weather conditions and flooding is making it difficult for responding agencies to make it to the scene, she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.