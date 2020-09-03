Lake Havasu City’s post office got a name change last year, and a ceremony today with Congressman Paul Gosar will make it official.
The ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Nearly a year ago, Congress passed Gosar’s bill changing the name of the post office to Lake Havasu City Combat Veterans Memorial Post Office.
The name change honors those who have given their lives to defend the country who are from Lake Havasu City, including Patrick Tinnell, the son of Lake Havasu City Postmaster Debbie Tinnell.
Patrick Tinnell was killed in action in 2006 during the Global War on Terror.
The other five men from Havasu who have died in war include:
• Carey Dean Harmon, who died April 26, 1968, fighting the Tet Offensive.
• Scotty Ray Broadston, who died on June 5, 1970, during a combat assault in Vietnam.
• Anthony Sausto, who lost his life while fighting in Baghdad on May 10, 2007.
• Dylan Reid, who served in Amarah, Iraq. He died there on Oct. 16, 2010.
• Carl Hammar, who emigrated to the United States from Sweden and joined the Army while in college. Hammar served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan where he died in combat on July 14, 2012.
