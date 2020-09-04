About one year ago, Congressman Paul Gosar’s bill to rename Lake Havasu City’s Post Office to honor six Havasu men who lost their lives was passed by congress. Friday there was a dedication ceremony to the post office where many members of the community watched.
“This post office is a tribute to all veterans: past, present and future,” said Arizona Senator Sonny Borrelli.
Many of the attendees were veterans. The Veterans of Foreign Wars were in attendance, and VFW Member Grove “Buzz” Bancroft gave a shirt to Gosar which says “Home of the Free Because of the Brave.”
The Lake Havasu City Combat Veterans Post Office is dedicated to six servicemen, including:
• Patrick Tinnell was killed in action in 2006 during the Global War on Terror.
• Carey Dean Harmon, who died April 26, 1968, fighting the Tet Offensive.
• Scotty Ray Broadston, who died on June 5, 1970, during a combat assault in Vietnam.
• Anthony Sausto, who lost his life while fighting in Baghdad on May 10, 2007.
• Dylan Reid, who served in Amarah, Iraq. He died there on Oct. 16, 2010.
• Carl Hammar, who emigrated to the United States from Sweden and joined the Army while in college. Hammar served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan where he died in combat on July 14, 2012.
“Six men gave their lives so we can be free,” said Gosar. Gosar explained that freedom is not free and those six men answered the nation’s call to battle.
Lake Havasu Chapter of the Marine Corp League was able to perform the color guard for the first time at this event since the beginning of the pandemic.
The ceremony hosted dozens of attendees, masked and not masked, however there were extra masks available to anyone who was there.
The event was out front of the post office, where they gave out water and snacks to those who attended. Although it was warm outside, it was a change to the 110’s it has been recently.
“This is God’s day,” said Gosar.
