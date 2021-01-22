Recreational marijuana is now legal in Arizona, and Lake Havasu City dispensaries are preparing to begin serving customers this weekend.
The Arizona Department of Health Services this week announced two Havasu dispensaries were approved to sell recreational marijuana: Farm Fresh Dispensary on Lake Havasu Avenue, and Harvest HOC on Industrial Boulevard. The two facilities have long operated under state regulations under Arizona’s medical marijuana laws. Now they will be the first – and only – dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana in Havasu.
Farm Fresh General Manager James McGue said his business received approval for recreational marijuana sales on Friday. But despite legalization, McGue said Farm Fresh would proceed cautiously.
“We could go recreational right now,” McGue said. “But we don’t want to go too fast. We want to make sure everything’s done correctly. There are a lot of new rules and regulations, there are certain measurements you can buy for recreational use, as opposed to medical. We want to make sure the staff is comfortable with the change, and make sure we still have a good flow for existing patients.”
According to McGue, recreational purchase of marijuana edibles will be limited to 100 milligrams. For actual marijuana, the limit will be one gram per visit for recreational users, as opposed to 2.5 ounces every two weeks for medical users.
Although the door may be open for recreational users, McGue says those customers will face a state tax as much as 24% on purchases. Although that tax may prevent frequent return-visits from recreational customers, purchases from authorized dispensaries will remain customers’ only legal option in Havasu.
“We definitely like the opportunity to sell recreationally, and I think it’s being done in the proper way,” McGue said Friday. “We won’t have weed shops popping up on every corner, and there won’t be more than two in this town. It’s going to be a lot better regulated. We’re used to following policies and procedures, and I feel safer with my kids in a community where (marijuana) is only sold in dispensaries.”
McGue said Farm Fresh could potentially begin selling recreational marijuana as early as Saturday.
“We’ve had rigorous training over the last few weeks,” McGue said. “We don’t want to rush right now … we want to grow into it slowly, so that we can do it right.”
Recreational marijuana sales were legalized in Arizona last year with Proposition 207, which was approved by 60% of voters. The ballot measure required the Arizona Department of Health Services to craft regulations on recreational use and sales, while local governments were required to alter city ordinances to reflect the new law.
Proposition 207 was touted by proponents last year as a means to produce revenue for Arizona and local governments while remaining competitive with neighboring states such as California and Nevada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.