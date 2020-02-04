The number of prospective candidates for City Council continues to climb as a tenth person has pulled papers from City Hall, signaling their intention to run in the primary election.
Rick Scharbrough is the latest resident to explore a possible run for council by picking up a candidate packet on Monday, according to the Lake Havasu City Clerk’s Office. That brings the total number of potential candidates up to 10 for the three available seats on the City Council. Councilmember Donna McCoy has said she will not run when her term expires.
Vice Mayor David Lane and Councilmember Gordon Groat have both signaled their intention to seek re-election after serving their first terms. Other potential candidates who have pulled papers are Michael Bonney, Nancy Campbell, David Jaramillo, Cameron Moses, Rudy Vargas, Robert Hopkins, and Jennifer Cleveland.
Scharbrough could not be reached for comment.
Candidate packets contain information, forms, documents and petitions necessary to officially run for City Council in the Aug. 4 primary election, but pulling papers does not ensure that a prospective candidate will be on the ballot. The packets must be completed and turned in to the City Clerk’s Office between March 9 and April 6, which includes a requirement for petitions with between 645 and 1,289 signatures.
