A potential challenger has signaled their interest in running for Lake Havasu City Mayor.
Frankie Lyons, CEO of Veterans United of America, picked up a candidate packet for mayor from the city clerk’s office on Wednesday. Lyons is the second person to signal their interest in the mayor’s office along with incumbent Cal Sheehy, who picked up a candidate packet last week.
There will also be three City Council seats up for grabs in the 2022 election, and eight potential candidates have already pulled papers signaling their interest in joining the council. Incumbents Jeni Coke, Jim Dolan and Michele Lin have all picked up candidate packets, along with David Diaz, Mark Curry, Nicholas Verdone, Ed Lynch, and R. Morgan Braden.
Candidate packets include all the forms and petitions needed to be placed on the primary ballot on Aug. 2, but pulling papers does not ensure a potential candidate will be on the ballot. Completed packets must be returned, along with a petition with between 645 and 1,289 signatures, in order to be placed on the election ballot.
Packets are available to pick up at the City Clerk’s Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eligible candidates must be at least 18 years old when nomination papers are filed, they must reside within city limits, and they must be properly registered to vote in Lake Havasu City.
