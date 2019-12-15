The number of school age children in poverty fell in the Lake Havasu area in 2019 according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday.
The Bureau’s annual Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates for States, Counties and School Districts says the data is primarily used by the U.S. Department of Education to determine Title 1 allocations of federal funds to states and school districts.
The estimates for 2018 show the total number of residents that live within the Lake Havasu Unified School District has risen by about 750 in the last year to 58,129 while the total number of school age children has actually fallen by 140 from the 2017 estimate to 6,450. A total of 1,215 of those school age children are in poverty, which represents a drop of half of a percent to 18.8%.
The percentage of school age children in poverty has been steadily falling in the Lake Havasu Unified School District for the last eight years, peaking at 26.3% in 2011.
“Whether or not there will be an impact to funding is yet to be determined,” LHUSD Director of Business Services Michael Murray wrote in an email to Today’s News-Herald. “Funding calculations and distribution of funds are determined at the federal and state level.”
The Lake Havasu Unified School District has one of the lowest percentages of school age children in poverty in Western Arizona. Estimates from the Bullhead City School District are 33.1% of school age children in poverty, the Kingman Unified School District estimate is 25.4%, while Parker Unified School District is estimated at 34.3%.
The SAIPE reports a total of 34,411 people of all ages in poverty in Mohave County, or 16.8%, but 6,604 of those are school age children making up 25.7% of all children ages 5 to 17 in the county.
The SAIPE report also shows the median household income has risen by about $3,000 a year to $45,129 in 2018. The estimated average household income nationwide in 2018 is $61,937 while the average household in Arizona brought in $59,079.
