More than 40,000 customers left without power during heat wave after storm fells 40 electrical poles
Crews were scrambling to repair 50 power poles toppled by a wind storm that knocked out power for tens of thousands of households throughout Mohave County Sunday night.
Power was out overnight for about 1,200 homes in Lake Havasu City near McCulloch and Jamaica Boulevards. Unisource had power restored to most homes by Monday afternoon.
The storm landed on Lake Havasu City just after 5 p.m. Sunday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 56 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The storm left a mess throughout Lake Havasu City, with reports of downed power lines, missing trampolines, felled trees and mailboxes, and plenty of debris blocking roadways.
In Bullhead City, a blackout affected most of its 40,000 residents. Bullhead City officials say the storm packing wind gusts of 60 mph hit around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. There were no reported injuries, but Mohave Electric Cooperative says the pole damage left about 36,000 customers in the dark. Company officials say crews worked through the night, but it could take many more hours to repair all of the damaged power distribution poles that run along a transmission provider line that also was knocked down and have electricity fully restored.
Cooling stations with ice and water for residents affected by the power outage in near triple-digit heat have been set up at the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Sunrise Elementary School in Bullhead City, the Mohave Valley Fire Station and the Fort Mohave Mesa Fire Station in Mohave Valley.
The National Weather Service says Monday will be mostly clear, with a high of 113 and light to moderate winds in the afternoon. Additional rain is possible later in the week, according to forecasters.
Men rescued from flash flood in Golden Valley
Two men were rescued after the pickup truck they were in was swept away by a flash flood in Golden Valley, near Kingman, according to authorities. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said a 64-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to report he and his passenger were stranded after driving into a running wash.
A severe thunderstorm had hit the area about an hour earlier.
The caller told authorities that the truck had been swept off a road and was surrounded by water.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene along with county search and rescue personnel and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter.
Authorities said the two men were rescued from the truck and taken out of danger.
The names of the men weren’t immediately available Monday.
