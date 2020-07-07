Nearly half of the jobs in Lake Havasu City have been supported by the Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to data released by the federal government on Monday.
The U.S. Small Business Administration, in conjunction with the U.S. Treasury Department released data about where and how the PPP money included in the CARES Act was distributed throughout the country. The data included the number of “jobs retained” with the loan. Those numbers were self-reported by the applicant, but many of the businesses and organizations who received loans did not include that information. In Lake Havasu City, the 904 PPP loans that were distributed reportedly supported 8,948 employees. That is about 40% of Havasu’s total labor force, which is 22,262 strong according to the Mohave County Economic Development website.
“I know that assistance was needed,” said Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Lisa Krueger. “I know of several businesses that received PPP funds that have literally told me that is has kept them in business. So the need was there. I know that there are still businesses that are in need, and some businesses that continue to have a hard time qualifying for some of those things.
Businesses and organizations in Parker combined to receive 95 loans, accounting for 2,575 employees.
To protect proprietary business information, loans of more than $150,000 include the business’s name and address, but a range is given for the amount they were awarded in loans. PPP loans of less than $150,000 include the exact amount awarded, but does not include the name or address of the business.
The wide range provided for the businesses with large loans makes it difficult to determine exactly how much money was provided to local businesses, but according to the data Havasu entities got between $48.64 million and $76.44 million in PPP loans.
The vast majority of PPP loans to Lake Havasu City businesses were for less than $150,000, with 812 such loans reported. Together, those smaller loans total $29,239,161 and support at least 5,152 jobs. Havasu businesses received more small PPP loans than Kingman (351 loans under $150,000), Bullhead City (238 loans), and Parker (87 loans) combined.
PPP loans in Lake Havasu City over $150,000 supported a combined 3,796 jobs and amounted to between $19.4 million and $47.2 million. In all, 72 Havasu businesses were awarded between $150,000 and $350,000; 16 got between $350,000 and $1 million; and three businesses got loans between $1 million and $2 million. D.L. Campbell Co., Hospice of Havasu, and Anderson Toyota were the three businesses in Lake Havasu City that received more than $1 million in PPP loans.
Krueger said some Havasu businesses are doing well right now, especially in industries largely unaffected by the stay at home order such as construction and large retail and grocery stores. She said the hardest hit local businesses seem to be smaller retailers whose businesses were not deemed essential during the shutdown.
Krueger said the faster the community can get the current rising number of coronavirus cases under control, the better for all of the businesses. Until then, she urged residents to support local businesses as much as possible.
“I just hope that people continue to support each other, be safe, and follow the protocols that we know we should be following for businesses,” she said. “We just want everybody to be healthy so that we can move forward.”
Krueger said some local businesses are still struggling to qualify for PPP loans for a variety of reasons. She said businesses or individuals who need a hand can still contact the Lake Havasu City Resource Alliance which can help self-employed individuals or non-profit organizations that are not a 501C3 that are not able to get PPP loans. Krueger said the alliance is also still soliciting donations.
Anyone in need to the resource alliance’s emergency loans can contact the organization by calling River Cities United Way at 928-855-6333.
A look around the county, state and country
Elsewhere in Mohave County, Kingman businesses were awarded 66 loans of more than $150,000 while Bullhead City businesses got a total of 37 large loans. All of the largest PPP loans within the county were in Kingman, however, and mostly went to chain restaurants.
According to the data, Hot Pizzas LLC and Hot Tacos LLC – Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises, respectively – both received loans of between $5 and $10 million and each self-reported supporting 500 employees. Meanwhile, DDO-Utah LLC., and DDO-Texas1 LLC., both received loans between $2 and $5 million – both businesses are also Taco Bell franchises and both reported 500 jobs retained as well. The listed address for all four businesses is 3845 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. The Mohave County Mental Health Clinic in Kingman also received a PPP loan between $2 and $5 million.
Other PPP loans awarded to businesses at the same address on Stockton Hill in Kingman include DDO-New Mexico LLC and Desert De Oro Foods Inc. with loans between $1 and $2 million, while DDO-CAL, Inc. and Desert BBQ LLC both received between $350,000 and $1 million.
Bullhead City’s largest loans were $1million to 2 million, going to Golden Vertex Corp., and Mohave Electric Cooperative, Inc.
Parker had a couple $2 million to $5 million loans with one going to the Colorado River Indian Tribes Bluewater Resort & Casino and the other to La Paz Regional Hospital Inc.
Across the Colorado River, the Chemehuevi received a couple loans as well with Havasu Landing Casino and Havasu Landing Resort each getting a loan of between $350,000 and $1 million.
Arizona as a whole has received 81,015 loans totaling $8.6 billion reportedly supporting 1 million jobs. Almost 4.9 million loans have been issued nationwide combining for $521.48 billion.
The most common industries that received loans were healthcare and social assistance (12.92%), professional, scientific, and technical services (12.74%), and construction (12.38%). Accommodation and food services was fourth on the list making up 8.07% of loans. The arts, entertainment, and recreation industry was significantly farther down the list at 1.53 percent.
