Fall sports officially kicked off Monday for Lake Havasu High School as the boys and girls golf teams held a morning practice and the spirit line met for the first time this season.
In the midst of the pandemic, high school sports were put on hold over the summer and were in a state of limbo for weeks. But the Arizona Interscholastic Association has recently started to move towards a revised fall sports season. Many questions remain, including competition schedules for all of the Knights fall sports, but getting back to practice is the first step.
“Things went well. We had really good turnout and we are getting excited just to get the season going,” said first-year boys golf head coach Nate Koch. “We are covering all of our bases with the guidelines and getting kids out of the house, getting some fresh air, and playing this game together that we all love. I think it is good for the kids.”
Although schedules haven’t been released yet, the AIA will allow golf competitions starting on Aug. 24 so the team likely won’t have much prep time for their first meet.
“We didn’t have as much offseason work this year – we only had about four weeks of voluntary offseason practice this summer before we were shut back down,” Koch said. “So we are just getting the rust knocked off the swings, getting back to it, focusing, and getting ready for competition golf.”
The Knights are following Arizona Interscholastic Association guidelines which lays out when each sport is allowed to start practice as well as protocols and procedures for how each specific sport should be handled during the pandemic.
“I think the AIA did a really good job of outlining what they deem as safe practice,” said Athletic Director Dustin Zampogna. “Then we can take any additional safety measures that are implemented by our school district – like adhering to the heat index.”
Golf and the spirit line were the first to start practice and they will be followed by cross county and swimming and diving on Aug. 24, volleyball on Aug. 31, and finally football on Sept. 7.
The football team was also hoping to resume their voluntary summer workouts on Monday evening, but the first of the conditioning and agility sessions with football players was postponed due to the school’s heat index policy which bars outdoor practice when temperature and humidity combined is above 104 degrees.
“Our old nemesis – the heat – is creeping back in on us,” said Knights head football coach Carl Thompson.
Thompson said the team will move its conditioning sessions from the evening to 6 a.m. starting on Wednesday in order to avoid more heat-related cancellations to an already compressed preseason.
Although the first was postponed, Thompson said once summer workouts resume they will look significantly different than they have in the past.
“We are actually split into two groups with 12 squads,” Thompson said. “So there are only six squads in a group, and each of those squads is a cohort of 10 players. Those players have to stay in the same groups once we set those parameters. We have different stations that they go to – all physically distanced with sanitizer in between. The coaches have to wear masks and the kids have to wear a mask while they are waiting to do a drill or rotating through… So there are very strict parameters that we have to follow.”
Thompson explained that stations will be set up in each corner of the football field, with two more stations spread out in the parking lot to maximize social distancing between squads.
In previous years, Thompson said voluntary summer workouts start in June and continue three days a week through July. Those conditioning and agility workouts are generally also broken up with weight room activity and 7-on-7 scrimmages and drills – but that was all canceled this year.
“It is very different than anything that we have really done in the past. It has just been the new norm this year,” Thompson said. “We are just happy to get the kids out and moving around.”
Spirit line coach Kristen Raczuk said she expects this season to be challenging but fun.
“I’m super excited to see the girls,” she said at the start of the team’s first practice. “I’m super nervous about how this whole thing is going to play out but we are going to do the best that we can and make the best of the situation we are in right now.”
Raczuk said the team will be preforming less frequently this fall due to fewer football games and no school assemblies planned anytime in the near future. She said the team is also going to refrain from stunts and will not be using the mats this fall as a coronavirus precaution.
“This season we are cutting back on practice, focusing on conditioning, and building other skills since we don’t have the number of games or assemblies to cheer at like they normally would,” Raczuk said. “So there will be a lot less activities but it is still good for the girls to be together and be active.”
Raczuk said the team’s annual competition in November has been pushed back to December or January this year, and Lake Havasu will have to compete in a different category than usual because they are not doing stunts.
“We are going to do a category called Game Day which focuses on spirit and getting the crowd involved in cheers,” she said.
