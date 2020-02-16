There are times in life when family and friends face tough times and daunting odds. As they grapple with health issues, death of a loved one or other distressing situations, we freely offer heartfelt hugs, warm comfort and meaningful solace.
“I wish I could do more,” we sigh to ourselves. What “more” is, we don’t know, but we’d do it if only we could figure out what “it” was.
The good news is that “it” does indeed exist, and it’s right here in Lake Havasu City. The best part? It is free for the asking.
The gift
Since May 2010, the Prayer Shawl Ministry at Mount Olive Lutheran Church has given away more than 2,000 handmade hats, shawls and small blankets to those in need of spiritual comfort. The items are crocheted or knit by the two dozen women in the group.
“We have had a few men make beautiful things over the years, but it’s mostly just us women,” said Kathy Sporre. She co-founded the ministry with Cathy Price.
The group’s monthly meetings at the church begin with a prayer before the members get to work stitching their projects and socializing. Later, batches of finished items are blessed by Pastor Craig Corbin before being sent on their way to comfort those in distress.
“Our shawls have been sent around the world,” Sporre said. “We give out items all over the United States, Canada, Germany, Thailand and Africa. We also give children’s shawls, baby hats, baby blankets, and scarves.”
The process
The group reviews requests for prayer shawls or other items and do their best to honor them. They are unconcerned about destinations – the recipient could be a Havasu resident or might live on the other side of the world. Their mission is to ease suffering.
“These wonderful ladies pray as they are making the shawls. They hope that the recipient will feel God’s love and healing touch,” Sporre said. “They love making the items, and it gives them great joy when they hear or see how much it means to the person that received the item.”
The Prayer Shawl Ministry is a philanthropic organization. Members supply their own materials, but donations of yarn are always welcome. Typically, each shawl requires three to four skeins of yarn, depending on the pattern.
“Even if the donation isn’t a full skein of yarn, we’ll take it,” Sporre said. “Dorothy Schneider in our group makes the children’s hats, and they don’t take a lot of yarn to make.”
Cash donations are always appreciated, she noted. While Havasu recipients’ shawls are hand-delivered, postage remains an expense. Donated money is used to defray mailing costs.
Requests welcome
Women in the ministry view their prayer shawls, blankets and other handcrafted wraps as a loving embrace for those in need. The group has amassed a healthy inventory that is distributed on request or shared with hospices, medical treatment centers, women’s shelters and many Arizona hospitals.
“We encourage people to request shawls for their friends, family members or anyone who they think will benefit from receiving one,” Sporre said of the shawls. “There is no charge for this. We do it freely from loving hearts, to donate an item which will bring the love of Jesus to them.”
To request a prayer shawl, call Sporre at 928-855-1704.
Donations can be delivered to Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd. Call 928-855-2299 for details.
