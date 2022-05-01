More than 200 Republicans and Democrats could be approved to precinct committees throughout Mohave County next week, absent an election.
The county’s precinct committee members are responsible for voting on their political party’s respective leaders, and are often tasked with aiding county residents in voter registration. They are the representatives for their political parties in their neighborhoods - and by appearances, many neighborhoods in Mohave County may be right-leaning.
More than 160 Republican precinct committee members are expected to find their official positions next week, while about 50 Democratic precinct committee members will serve their party throughout Mohave County. Membership on a precinct committee is an elected position, which might otherwise have been decided Aug. 2. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could vote to cancel that election at its Monday meeting in Kingman, and approve all nominated candidates without the necessity of such an election taking place.
Republican precinct committee members who may be approved next week will include Mohave County Board Chairman Ron Gould, as well as Supervisors Hildy Angius and Jean Bishop. Also included among prospective Republican precinct committee members will be Lake Havasu City Councilwoman Nancy Campbell.
Among the Democratic Party’s notable precinct committee members will be former Arizona legislative candidate Mary McCord Robinson.
No members of the Libertarian Party filed nomination papers for precinct committee members this year in Mohave County.
