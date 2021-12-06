Along with new life comes challenges for mothers in Mohave County, including the rural location, level of income and number of OB/GYNs. Health issues and substance abuse also contribute to challenges faced by mothers and newborns.
While babies continue to join the changing world, the U.S. falls behind in maternal care compared to other developed nations. According to the Commonwealth Fund, out of the 10 most-developed nations, the U.S. ranked number 10 for maternal mortality. In the U.S. in 2018, there were 17 maternal deaths for every 100,000 births. In Arizona, the maternal mortality rate between 2012 and 2015 was 25 out of 100,000, according to the University of Arizona Center for Rural Health (UACRH).
Between 2016 to 2019, Mohave County’s severe maternal morbidity rate is 138.4 per 10,000 delivery hospitalizations, according to Arizona Department of Health Services. In Arizona, the severe maternal morbidity rate is 119.4 per 10,000 delivery hospitalizations.
Patty Hockingberry, Kingman Regional Medical Center director of Women’s Services, said that the hospital is the only place in the area that can deliver babies. Despite national nursing shortages, KRMC is currently well-staffed with nurses and doctors for women and babies. However, they will always welcome more help.
For barriers pregnant women and new mothers face, transportation to the hospital can pose a challenge if they do not live near it. According to UACRH, one in four women in rural Arizona give birth at a non-local hospital. In Mohave County there is 1.48 OB/GYNs for every 10,000 women.
“Multiple clients have reported that they have had to make appointments in different cities rather than their city of residence due to OBs in their area not accepting new patients,” Lynne Valentine, Mohave County Public Health nursing services manager, wrote in an email. “Mohave County also has a limited number of OBs to choose from to begin with, which could create a barrier to care, considering some clients might not have the means to travel outside of their area for care.”
Access to affordable health care can also be an obstacle for expectant mothers. Hockingberry said all pregnant women are eligible for Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS). According to the UACRH, 68% of births in Mohave County are covered by AHCCCS.
“We make a major effort to help, especially expecting mothers, to get the prenatal care they need,” said Teri Williams, KRMC communications and marketing director.
Along with hurdles some expectant mothers face, there are also issues the hospital notices, including substance abuse. Hockingberry noted they see abuse of opioids and methamphetamine in the community.
“We do have opioid use among our pregnant moms and our babies who come out who are showing signs of withdrawals,” Hockingberry said.
If a newborn is showing signs of withdrawals, they are sent to a hospital in Flagstaff. Hockingberry said this is a “common” issue and out of the 55 babies born each month, a “few” babies a week are sent to another hospital for drug exposure recovery.
Hockingberry said she’s not sure what the answer is to combat substance abuse when it impacts so many communities, including Kingman.
“I don’t really know what the answer is, but we’ve got to search,” Hockingberry said. “Because it’s a huge issue.”
According to a 2017 Arizona Department of Health Services report, more than two babies are born each day with possible drug-related withdrawal symptoms, a 31% increase from 2015.
Valentine said for families who have infants or children exposed to substances, there are resources available through the county health department to provide educational and care resources.
Postpartum care is equally important for women as prenatal care. According to the CDC, 1-in-8 women struggle with postpartum depression.
“We do struggle with resources for postpartum depression in our facility and in our community,” Hockingberry said.
However, prior to being discharged at KRMC, women are checked for depression. Williams said that the lack of mental health resources goes into a “whole other issue” about access to long-term mental health services in Kingman. Williams said through the Community Health Improvement Plan in conjunction with the county, community stakeholders are working to address the situation.
Hockingberry said during pregnancy and birth, they do not see many complications. Women who do have health issues or a complicated pregnancy are monitored throughout the pregnancy. However, the hospital is seeing an increase in hemorrhaging in women who had COVID-19 during their pregnancy or during birth.
“We found that very interesting,” Hockingberry said. “But it does make sense because we know that people have clotting issues when they’re COVID positive.”
When the county was asked about hemorrhaging in pregnant women with COVID-19 and maternal mortality rate, they did not provide an answer.
Along with COVID-19, Hockingberry said women aren’t able to access the same level of educational courses to guide them through their pregnancy compared to previous years.
“We used to do in-person childbirth classes and breastfeeding classes and COVID-19 really messed that up,” Hockingberry said. “We do individual consultations with our lactation counselors and our childbirth educators, but it’s just not the same as it was before the pandemic when we could get groups of people together and they could support one another through that.”
Valentine said there are a number of resources for women and families expecting a baby, including Healthy Start, which is a free community program that gives women and their families support, education and referrals to community resources throughout a pregnancy. The High-Risk Perinatal Program assists families who have had a baby in a newborn intensive care unit (NICU) for five or more days and helps them with transportation, financial assistance and the transition of an NICU infant to home.
(2) comments
Sad US dropping in most categories against the world. Trump said he was going to fix Health Care for the masses. Wealthy people get great medical care.
You should have gotten an education that allowed you to get a better job so that your insurance would be provided to you.
Obama promised premiums would go down an average of $2500 a year per family, and "if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor." It was hard for anyone to unscrew the mess that was Obama.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.